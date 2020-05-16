Audit Releases for Thursday, November 20
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 20, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Village of Cherry Fork
|Belmont:
|Barnesville Exempted Village School District
|Darke:
|Village of Gettysburg
|Erie:
|EHOVE Career Center Huron-Erie School Employee Insurance Association
|Greene:
|Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Hamilton:
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
|Jefferson:
|Village of Rayland
|Mahoning:
|City of Canfield
|Miami:
|Edison State Community College Springcreek Township
|Montgomery:
|City of Union
|Muskingum:
|Meigs Township Perry Township
|Ross:
|South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
|Stark:
|Stark County District Library
|Summit:
|Village of Silver Lake
|Trumbull:
|Newton Falls Joint Fire District
|Tuscarawas:
|Warwick Township
|Wayne:
|Village of Smithville
|Wood:
|Bowling Green State University
