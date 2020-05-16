There were 7,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,166 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, November 20

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 20, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Village of Cherry Fork
Belmont: Barnesville Exempted Village School District
Darke: Village of Gettysburg
Erie: EHOVE Career Center Huron-Erie School Employee Insurance Association
Greene: Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hamilton: Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
Jefferson: Village of Rayland
Mahoning: City of Canfield
Miami: Edison State Community College Springcreek Township
Montgomery: City of Union
Muskingum: Meigs Township Perry Township
Ross: South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
Stark: Stark County District Library
Summit: Village of Silver Lake
Trumbull: Newton Falls Joint Fire District
Tuscarawas: Warwick Township
Wayne: Village of Smithville
Wood: Bowling Green State University

 

 

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.