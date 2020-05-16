Governor Appoints McNicol to Columbiana County Municipal Court
Timothy J. McNicol
Timothy J. McNicol
Columbiana County assistant prosecutor Timothy J. McNicol will soon be on the other side of the bench after his appointment today by Gov. John Kasich to the Columbiana County Municipal Court. He replaces Judge Charles C. Amato, who resigned in February.
McNicol’s appointment is effective March 7. He must run in November 2019 to retain the seat for the full term commencing Jan. 2, 2020.
McNicol received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and his law degree from Capital University. He was admitted to the Ohio bar on Nov. 18, 1991.
He is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney for Columbiana County, an assistant law director before the East Liverpool Municipal Court, and a mayor’s court magistrate in Wellsville.
McNicol is a member of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Ohio Municipal Attorneys Association.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.