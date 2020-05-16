Governor Appoints McNicol to Columbiana County Municipal Court

Timothy J. McNicol

Columbiana County assistant prosecutor Timothy J. McNicol will soon be on the other side of the bench after his appointment today by Gov. John Kasich to the Columbiana County Municipal Court. He replaces Judge Charles C. Amato, who resigned in February.

McNicol’s appointment is effective March 7. He must run in November 2019 to retain the seat for the full term commencing Jan. 2, 2020.

McNicol received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and his law degree from Capital University. He was admitted to the Ohio bar on Nov. 18, 1991.

He is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney for Columbiana County, an assistant law director before the East Liverpool Municipal Court, and a mayor’s court magistrate in Wellsville.

McNicol is a member of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Ohio Municipal Attorneys Association.