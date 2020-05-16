Cass Lake Highway 371 local traffic detour begins July 22 (July 17, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists traveling through Cass Lake on Highway 371 can expect a local traffic detour beginning Monday, July 22. Crews continue to make progress on the work and plan to move into Phase 2 of the project on July 22 (weather permitting). Motorists will detour onto Grant Utley Avenue northwest and Railroad Street. Truck traffic will continue to use the truck detour.

The project will reconstruct Highway 371 in Cass Lake between Highway 2 and the railroad crossing, and resurface Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 371. It includes storm sewer replacement, construction of a multi-use trail, sidewalks, curb and gutter, highway lighting and updated traffic signals.

Motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions and intersection closures. Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the project. It includes two phases and detours:

Phase 1: Railroad crossing located between Railroad Street and First Street SW. Expected to last about two weeks, it includes a five-day closure and detour near the end of the phase. The detour is the same as the truck detour using Hubbard County Roads 45 and 9, and Cass County Road 2. This phase is estimated to be completed by July 19, weather permitting.

Phase 2: Between Railroad Street and Highway 2. Approximately the end of July through October. Motorists will detour onto Grant Utley Avenue NW and Railroad Street. Truck traffic will continue to use the truck detour. This phase is estimated to begin July 22, weather permitting.

Additional resurfacing and signal updates will take place on Highway 2 sometime during phase 2. This work will be done under traffic.

Visit the website for additional details and detour maps at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy371-casslake.

Reierson Construction of Bemidji is the contractor for the $2.4 million project. It is expected to last through October, weather permitting.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

