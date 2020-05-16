All lanes open on Highway 210 in Brainerd (July 17, 2019)

Repairs are complete

BRAINERD, Minn. – (12:28 p.m.) All lanes on Highway 210 between Fourth Street N and Fourth Street NW, including the Mississippi River Bridge, opened at noon today, Wednesday, July 17.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation thanks you for your patience as we closed the westbound bridge approach drainage system that failed from a storm on July 14. All repairs and new drainage infrastructure is completed.

For current road conditions in central Minnesota, go to 511mn.org.

