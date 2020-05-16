Highway 7 reduced to one lane July 18 near Lester Prairie (July 17, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Highway 7 near Lester Prairie will be reduced to one lane between Eagle Avenue and Dairy Avenue on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be paving the roadway and a flagging operation will direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists may encounter short delays.

MnDOT asks motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. Remember, orange cones, no phones. Motorists who speed through a work zone or who disobey work zone flaggers face a $300 fine.

