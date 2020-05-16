Twin Ports Interchange public meetings scheduled for July 29 (July 18, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled two public meetings Monday, July 29, 2019, at Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan Street, in Duluth.

The meetings will give the public an opportunity to provide input, ask questions and get the latest updates about the proposed project to rebuild and modernize the current infrastructure at the Interstate I-35, I-535, Highway 53 interchange.

Two identical sessions will be held:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (presentation at 11:45 a.m.)

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (presentation at 6:15 p.m.)

A 3-D model of the project will be on display during both public meetings.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.

To learn more about the project visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange.

