Wahl named District Engineer for MnDOT District 4 (July 18, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Shiloh Wahl has been named the new district engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 4.

Over the past year, Wahl has been leading District 4 as the acting district engineer after Jody Martinson, the district engineer since 2012, was appointed to serve as Assistant Commissioner Operations Division in St. Paul.

As district engineer, Wahl will lead District 4, a 12-county region in west central Minnesota with more than 260 employees. District 4, one of eight MnDOT districts, is responsible for the planning, design, construction, maintenance and operations of the state transportation system in west central Minnesota.

Wahl has been with MnDOT for nearly 20 years. He started his career in District 4, Detroit Lakes, rotating through several areas as a graduate engineer, before serving as a project engineer in construction for more than eight years. While in that role, Wahl worked on various construction projects including the Highway 336 project near Moorhead and the Highway 10 “Connect Detroit Lakes” project.

Wahl has also served as the District 4 Planning Director and as the Assistant District Engineer for Program Development.

“Over the past 20 years, Shiloh has established strong relationships with the tribal government, legislators, federal, state, county, city and local partners within District 4,” said Jody Martinson, MnDOT Assistant Commissioner Operations Division. “He is looking forward to continuing that work as district engineer.”

Wahl has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He lives in Detroit Lakes with his wife, Ronica, and their four children, Emma, Easton, Elliot and Eagen.

District 4 is comprised of more than 1,567 miles of state highway, 337 bridges and an annual construction program of approximately $43.5 million across 12 counties in west central Minnesota: Becker, Big Stone, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin. The district headquarters are located in Detroit Lakes and Morris, with additional offices in Alexandria, Fergus Falls and Moorhead. There are 17 truck stations strategically located throughout the district to maintain the roads year-round. Learn more about District 4 by visiting mndot.gov/d4 or follow us on Twitter @MnDOTwcentral and Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTwestcentral.

