Highway 7 Bridge over Interstate 35 in Pine City to close July 20 (July 18, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — The Highway 7 Bridge over Interstate 35 in Pine City will close Saturday, July 20 for demolition. The crossing will remain closed through the end of October 2019.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 70 in Rock Creek during the closure.

The newly-constructed Highway 70 Bridge over Interstate 35 will reopen to traffic Friday, July 19. To learn more about the project visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/i35snakeriver.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

