Eastbound I-94 ramp to Hwy 27 near Alexandria to temporarily close for one week starting July 24 (July 18, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Motorists on Interstate 94 near Alexandria will encounter an eastbound ramp closure starting Wednesday, July 24. Exit 100 to Highway 27 will be closed for one week as crews begin resurfacing the roadway, placing the concrete overlay on the eastbound lanes between Garfield and Alexandria.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 97 onto Highway 114 to Highway 27. The work will take approximately six days to complete, and the ramp is expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 30, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use caution and watch for concrete delivery trucks that may be crossing traffic from the on ramps.

Currently this section of I-94 has head-to-head traffic, and is part of an overall project that includes concrete resurfacing from Garfield to Alexandria and replacing the bridges over Lake Latoka. Visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94eastbound for more information.

