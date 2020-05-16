Three Appellate Judges Hear Supreme Court Cases

Three appeals court judges served as visiting judges on the Ohio Supreme Court today, in cases involving whether a trial court has jurisdiction to enforce its injunction against red light cameras and whether a bank can foreclose on a house without a federally required face-to-face meeting with the borrower.

Twelfth District Judge Robin N. Piper and First District Judge Charles M. Miller substituted for Justices Terrence O’Donnell and Mary DeGenaro in 2017-0279, Wells Fargo v. Burd, et al.

Tenth District Judge William A. Klatt substituted for Justice O’Donnell in 2017-0327: City of Toledo v. State of Ohio, et al.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Judge Piper began serving on the Twelfth District Court of Appeals in February 2011. Previously, he was the Butler County prosecutor for more than 10 years and an assistant prosecutor for nearly 14 years prior. He also was the sole proprietor of a private general practice involving legal matters and litigation in all areas of the law. Judge Piper earned his law degree in 1982 from University of Dayton School of Law and was admitted to the Ohio bar that year.

Judge Miller began serving on the First District Court of Appeals in February 2017. Previously, he was a partner at Keating Muething and Klekamp since 2005 and has counseled many cases heard by the Supreme Court. Judge Miller is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Cincinnati Bar Association, and the Mount Auburn International Academy. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 13, 2001. Judge Miller received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and his law degree from Boston University.

Judge Klatt was appointed to the Tenth District Court of Appeals in 2002. Prior to his appointment, he served as chief legal counsel to then-Gov. Bob Taft, was an assistant attorney general under Betty D. Montgomery, and worked in private practice. He received his undergraduate degree from Miami University and his law degree from Notre Dame Law School.