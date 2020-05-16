Voters to Consider Candidates for More than 130 Judge Seats in Primary Election

Included on voters’ partisan ballots during Tuesday’s primary election are 132 judge seats located throughout Ohio. Voters casting ballots on Primary Election Day will consider judicial candidates for two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court, 23 seats among the 12 districts of the state’s court of appeals, and 107 seats on county courts of common pleas.

While all voters will elect Supreme Court justices and appellate judges this year, only voters in 45 counties will elect candidates for common pleas courts.

About 220 candidates are running in the state’s partisan judicial races to be decided next week. Contested races total 26, including four races for district court of appeals seats.

Separately, voters in 21 Ohio counties will elect county court judges this year, but only during the general election in November. County court judicial candidates run as non-partisan candidates and, therefore, only will appear on ballots for the general election. The filing deadline for county court candidates is Aug. 8, 2018.

To learn about judicial candidates’ qualifications and background, go to JudicialVotesCount.org. This project is an initiative of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron, the Ohio News Media Association, and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, and Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

The Judicial Votes Count website will be updated to include county court candidates and their biographies later in the fall.

Ohio is the only state in the country that elects its judicial candidates via partisan ballots during the primary election, but in the fall, the primary-election winners run as non-partisan candidates during the general election. Accordingly, candidates’ party affiliations are listed only on primary-election ballots.

The general election is Nov. 6, 2018. The voter-registration deadline for that election is Oct. 9, 2018.