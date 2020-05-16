Judge Myers Substitutes for Recused Justice on Ohio Supreme Court

First District Court of Appeals Judge Beth A. Myers

First District Court of Appeals Judge Beth A. Myers served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today and heard oral arguments in a case on whether oil and gas professionals are required to be licensed real estate brokers.

Judge Myers sat in for Justice Mary DeGenaro, who recused herself from Thomas Dundics, et al. v. Eric Petroleum Corporation, et al. (Case No. 2017-0448). The case involves a contractor who was hired to negotiate oil and gas leases for a petroleum company.

Judge Myers joined Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justices Terrence O’Donnell, Sharon L. Kennedy, Judith L. French, Patrick F. Fischer, and R. Patrick DeWine in hearing the case.

This was Judge Myers’ first time hearing oral arguments as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court. According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

“It was one of the most rewarding professional experiences that I’ve had,” Judge Myers said. “To sit with the Supreme Court is the pinnacle in my career, and I’m just honored to have been invited to do it.”

Judge Myers was elected to the First District Court of Appeals in November 2016. Prior to her election to the court of appeals, Judge Myers served for more than 13 years as a judge on the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Myers is a member of the Cincinnati Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, and the Ohio Courts of Appeals Judges Association. She is an active participant in the Ohio Judicial Conference, where she serves on the Appellate Law and Procedure Committee and the Judicial Ethics & Professionalism Committee.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Miami University and her law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.