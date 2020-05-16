Court Revises CLE Requirements and Orientation for Magistrates

The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that amendments have been adopted requiring new magistrates to complete an orientation program within a 12-month-period and making changes to Continuing Legal Education (CLE) requirements for magistrates.

The orientation program affects attorneys appointed as magistrates after Jan. 1, 2019, or sitting magistrates who change jurisdictions.

The magistrate orientation program shall be developed and accredited by the Supreme Court of Ohio Judicial College and will consist of two parts:

Part one consists of a general and specific curriculum applicable to the jurisdiction of the attendees.

Part two will pair a new magistrate with an experienced magistrate-mentor within the same subject area jurisdiction for a minimum of one year.

Each magistrate will be required to complete 40 hours of CLE on subjects devoted to the law and court administration. Of these 40 hours, 10 hours must come from courses offered by the Ohio Judicial College including three hours of professional conduct.

The new amendments will be added to Gov. Bar R. X, Section 10 and will be effective Jan. 1, 2019.