First District Judge Cunningham Hears Supreme Court Case

First District Court of Appeals Judge Penelope R. Cunningham

First District Court of Appeals Judge Penelope R. Cunningham served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today and heard oral arguments in a case involving whether a medical malpractice lawsuit originally filed in Indiana was submitted too late in Ohio.

Judge Cunningham replaced Justice Mary DeGenaro, who recused herself from Portee, et al. v. Cleveland Clinic, et al. (Case 2017-0616).

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Today was Judge Cunningham’s second time serving as a visiting judge on the Court.

“It’s such an incredible experience, particularly when I see young people coming to attend the session, and view what’s going on and what’s happening in the justice system,” Judge Cunningham said. “To work with fine people who work so hard for the citizens of our state, it’s so important. Each time, it’s a thrill.”

Judge Cunningham has served on the appellate bench since 2006. Previously, she was appointed and then elected to the Hamilton County Domestic Relations Court. Judge Cunningham received her bachelor’s degree in 1984 and her law degree in 1987 from the University of Cincinnati. She was admitted to the practice of law the same year.

The First District Court of Appeals serves Hamilton County, and hears cases from county, municipal, and common pleas courts, as well as certain original actions.