Sixth District Judge Mayle Hears Supreme Court Case

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Christine E. Mayle served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today and heard oral arguments in a case involving whether sports teams must pay tax on promotional items at a sporting event.

Judge Mayle replaced Justice R. Patrick DeWine, who recused himself from The Cincinnati Reds v. Joseph W. Testa, Tax Commission of Ohio, (Case no. 2017-0854).

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Today was Judge Mayle’s first time serving as a visiting judge on the Court.

“The experience was wonderful,” Judge Mayle said. “It was a privilege and honor to have the opportunity to sit on the state’s highest court and conference with the justices.”

Judge Mayle has served on the appellate bench since 2016. Previously, she worked in private practice in Toledo and New York City. She received her bachelor’s degree from Providence College in 1998. She received her law degree from the University of Notre Dame law school in 2001.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals serves eight counties in northwest Ohio and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo and quo warranto.