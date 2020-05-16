First new Highway 27 segment opens in Little Falls (July 22, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. — The first new segment of Hwy 27 in downtown Little Falls will open to all users east of the Mississippi River bridge to First Street E, including all sidewalks to businesses, after 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Here’s what to expect:

Hwy 27 will open between Front Street SE and First Street E after 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Then, the road will close between First Street SE and Eighth Street SE through August. Detour uses First Street SE, Fifth Avenue SE and 11th Street SE along Little Falls area public schools.

Hwy 27 is closed west of the Mississippi River bridge between Paul Larson Memorial Drive and Eighth Street W until late September. Detour uses Morrison County Road 214 and Paul Larson Memorial Drive.

The Hwy 27 and Hwy 10 bridges are open over the Mississippi River in Little Falls.

Access open and maintained to all businesses north and south of Hwy 27. Use open side streets, business back or side entrances and sidewalks for access.

Travelers in the area will encounter multiple crews working from sunrise to sunset along the entire Hwy 27 project between 15th Street W and Ninth Street E. Expect periodic lane, shoulder or entrance closures. Pedestrians will encounter sidewalk closures with detours. For your safety and ours stay out of closed barricaded areas.

Commercial trucks must continue to use the truck detour along Morrison County Road 214 and Hwy 10 over the Mississippi River until October 1.

Knife River Construction is the prime contractor for the $7.6 million improvement project that will reconstruct or resurface two miles of Highway 27 between 15th Street SW and Ninth Street E, install new underground city utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalk, improve signals and adjacent entrance connections.

MnDOT thanks the community of Little Falls for their continued patience during this project.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check 511mn.org.

