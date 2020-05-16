Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project resumes July 22 (July 18, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project will resume on Monday, July 22, 2019, weather permitting. The project was suspended to allow visitors easier access to the Laura Ingalls Wilder pageant during the first three weeks of July.

The project includes the resurfacing of Highway 14 from Tracy to Revere. The project also includes culvert repair, slope repair, the extension of the right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, guardrail updates and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove.

Work to be completed on the project includes a seal coat, rumble strips and permanent striping. Work will be done under traffic using flagging operations. Motorists may encounter short delays.

MnDOT asks motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. Remember, orange cones, no phones. Motorists who speed through a work zone or who disobey work zone flaggers face a $300 fine.

For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy14tracytorevere.

