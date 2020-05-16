There were 7,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,172 in the last 365 days.

Detour of Highway 40 in Willmar begins July 22 (July 18, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – A detour of Highway 40 in Willmar goes into effect on July 22, 2019, as the Willmar Rail Connector & Industrial Access project, also known as the Willmar Wye, begins reconstruction work. Traffic will be routed on County Road 7 and U.S. Highway 12 through June 2020.

The Willmar Wye is a public-private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Kandiyohi County, City of Willmar, Kandiyohi/Willmar Economic Development Commission, and BNSF Railway, to build a new rail line on the west side of Willmar. The additional rail line will provide a direct connection between the Marshall and Morris Subdivisions of the BNSF freight rail network as well as freight rail access to the City of Willmar’s industrial park.

The project includes the realignment of U.S. Highway 12 and the reconstruction of Highway 40, including two new bridges, and the construction of two single-lane roundabouts. Benefits of the project include:

  • Improved safety for travelers by reducing at-grade crossing exposure
  • Increased multi-modal opportunities for shippers
  • Economic growth possibilities
  • Improved quality of life
  • Reduced wait times for railroad crossings to clear
  • Fewer trains and reduced noise in downtown Willmar

The Hoffman Team is the contractor on the project. Major participants of the team include Hoffman Construction Company, Lunda Construction Company, and Bolton & Menk, Inc.

For more information on the project visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/d8/projects/willmarwye.

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.