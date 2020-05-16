MnDOT cautions motorists to watch for fresh oil on Highway 27 between Hoffman and Alexandria (July 19, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists to watch for fresh oil on Highway 27 between Hoffman and Alexandria, from Wild Rose Lane/Timber Shores Drive to Honeysuckle Lane. Crews are in this area completing a preventative maintenance sealcoat project and fresh oil is still present due to a recent rain shower.

Motorists should reduce their speed while traveling in this area or find an alternate route. Crews expect it will take a few hours for the pavement to fully seal.

This work is one of several sealcoat projects that will extend the life of the pavement surfaces. For these projects, crews will be working in the following areas:

Highway 27, from Fourth Street N in Hoffman to west of Interstate 94 near Alexandria

Highway 29, from south of the roundabout near Alexandria to just north of the junction with Highway 55

Highway 9, from the Swift/Kandiyohi County line to County Road 104/20th Street near Benson

Highway 7, from Highway 119 in Appleton to just north of Highway 40

Highway 75, from Highway 12 near Ortonville to Highway 7

While crews are working, a pilot car and flaggers will control traffic, and motorists should plan for daily lane closures in the areas where crews are working. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil spraying in these areas.

The sealcoating is expected to be completed by the end of next week in all locations. Then, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping, which will be done under traffic.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

