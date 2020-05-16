Highway 74 in Whitewater Wildlife Management Area closed for high water (July 19, 2019)

WEAVER, Minn. (6:15 p.m.) — Hwy 74 is closed to traffic Friday night because of water over the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The 7-mile gravel stretch of Hwy 74 north of Elba from Wabasha Co. Rd. 30 to Weaver will remain closed until the water recedes.

The stretch from Beaver (Winona County Road 30) to Weaver (Wabasha County Road 26) is MnDOT’s only gravel road and is within the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area north of Elba. Whitewater State Park is south of the area and is not affected by road closure.

MnDOT will announce the reopening of Highway 74 via Twitter at www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

To learn about MnDOT construction and other activities in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

