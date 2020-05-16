Mark E. Kuhn Appointed Scioto County Judge

Mark E. Kuhn

Mark E. Kuhn

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has appointed prosecuting attorney Mark E. Kuhn to the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas. His term begins July 9.

Kuhn replaces Judge William T. Marshall, who resigned. Kuhn must win in this November’s election to retain his seat for the remainder of the full term that ends on Dec. 31, 2020.

Kuhn is a member of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Scioto County Bar Association. He practiced civil law for 10 years, served as Portsmouth County prosecutor for nine years, and is currently serving his third term as Scioto County prosecutor. Kuhn received his bachelor of science from Miami University. He received his law degree from the University of Toledo.

Kuhn resides in Minford.