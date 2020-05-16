Highway 91 detour delayed again (July 22, 2019)

Earliest start date for detour is Wednesday, July 24

MANKATO, Minn. — The contractor for the Hwy 91 project has delayed the start of the detour from north of Adrian to north of Lismore and Hwy 91 from Hwy 14 to Russell until Wednesday, July 24 at the earliest with Monday, July 29 as a back-up date as they prepare for bridge and culvert work.

Hwy 91 from Adrian to Lismore traffic will be detoured to Nobles County Roads 35, 15 and 16 for about one month.

Hwy 91 from Hwy 14 to Russell will be detoured west on Hwy 14 and north on Hwy 23 until mid-November.

The construction project includes bridge replacements and rural box culvert construction that requires detouring Hwy 91. Resurfacing will be completed as well as sidewalk and driveway improvements in Adrian and Lake Wilson and additional lighting at rural intersections. The expected project completion date is June, 2020.

This 45 mile-long construction job completes Hwy 91 projects planned in both MnDOT District 7 – Mankato (Nobles County) and MnDOT District 8 – Willmar (Murray and Lyon County). More information on the Hwy 91 projects can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy91/ and mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy91. The website for the Nobles County project also includes a place to sign up for e-mail updates.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###