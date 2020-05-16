Highway 68 bridge project near Canby starts July 29 (July 22, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation Hwy 68 bridge project begins July 29, 2019. The project is located three miles west of Canby on Hwy 68 and includes replacement of the bridge over Lazarus Creek.

A detour is required for this project and goes into effect on July 29. Traffic will be routed on Yellow Medicine County Roads 15, 4, and 14.

Benefits of the project include a smoother bridge surface, improved drainage system beneath the road and reduced flood potential. Robert R. Schroeder is the contractor for the project, which is estimated to cost $1.4 million and be complete by the end of October 2019.

For more information, please visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy68bridge.

