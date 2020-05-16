Plan for lane closures with delays on Highway 6 near Emily, Outing (July 24, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Hwy 6 between Perry Lake, located south of Emily, and the Roosevelt Lake bridge in Outing, will encounter road crews, heavy equipment and potential delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane beginning Monday, July 29.

The lane closures will occur Monday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days. Flaggers and a pilot car will allow alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists who enter the work zone from any intersecting road or driveway must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

Also expect sidewalk closures with pedestrian detours in Outing. Follow signs and stay out of closed areas.

Crew will:

Resurface 14 miles of Hwy 6 (mill and pave a black bituminous surface) from south of Moritz Road, near Perry Lake, to south of Emily, and from north of Crow Wing County Road 1 in Emily to the Roosevelt Lake bridge in Outing

Pave gravel shoulders south of Emily

Add right turn lanes at Smokey Hollow Road and Fletcher Road

Replace sidewalk connecting the Roosevelt Lake Bridge and the public dock in Outing

Replace/repair culverts and guardrail

Permanent road markings will be installed two weeks after paving.

When complete in early-September, the $3.4 million project will provide a smoother road surface, update pedestrian accessibility in Outing, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

