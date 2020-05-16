There were 7,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,169 in the last 365 days.

Plan for lane closures with delays on Highway 6 near Emily, Outing (July 24, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Hwy 6 between Perry Lake, located south of Emily, and the Roosevelt Lake bridge in Outing, will encounter road crews, heavy equipment and potential delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane beginning Monday, July 29.

The lane closures will occur Monday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days. Flaggers and a pilot car will allow alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists who enter the work zone from any intersecting road or driveway must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

Also expect sidewalk closures with pedestrian detours in Outing. Follow signs and stay out of closed areas.

Crew will:

  • Resurface 14 miles of Hwy 6 (mill and pave a black bituminous surface) from south of Moritz Road, near Perry Lake, to south of Emily, and from north of Crow Wing County Road 1 in Emily to the Roosevelt Lake bridge in Outing
  • Pave gravel shoulders south of Emily
  • Add right turn lanes at Smokey Hollow Road and Fletcher Road
  • Replace sidewalk connecting the Roosevelt Lake Bridge and the public dock in Outing
  • Replace/repair culverts and guardrail

Permanent road markings will be installed two weeks after paving.

When complete in early-September, the $3.4 million project will provide a smoother road surface, update pedestrian accessibility in Outing, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

# # #

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.