Work on Highway 169 project resumes July 29 in Mountain Iron (July 24, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Hwy 169 in Mountain Iron will be restricted to a single lane in each direction, beginning Monday, July 29 as work resumes on the Hwy 169 bridge repair and paving project.

There will be an 11-foot width restriction in place and the shoulders will also be closed.

The remaining work includes epoxy chip sealing and restriping.

The project is scheduled for completion in about two weeks.

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-169-mountain-iron.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

