Work on Highway 11 Bridge replacement project resumes July 29 in Ranier (July 24, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Hwy 11 at the bridge in Ranier will be restricted to a single lane, beginning Monday, July 29 as work resumes on the Hwy 11 Bridge replacement project. The work is resuming two weeks earlier than originally planned.

There will be an 11-foot width restriction in place on the bridge.

Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal system.

The remaining work includes installing the bridge overlay, approach panels, guard rail and paving the last layer of bituminous pavement.

The project is scheduled for completion in early-October, 2019.

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy11bridge.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

