Coffee and Conversation meeting scheduled August 1 in Virginia (July 25, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled a Coffee and Conversation meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 1.

The public is welcome to attend and learn about plans for future projects in Northeastern Minnesota. Michael Kalnbach, MnDOT District 1 assistant district engineer, will give the presentation and take questions and comments. These meetings are informal and offer a great way to learn more about transportation issues and projects.

MnDOT hosts Coffee and Conversation meetings quarterly. Speakers and presentations focus on transportation topics. All meetings are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at MnDOT Headquarters in Virginia, 101 N. Hoover Rd., Virginia, Minnesota 55792.

Dates for future Coffee and Conversation meetings are posted at dot.state.mn.us/d1.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.

