Highway 14 Minnesota River Bridge repair work set for Sunday (July 25, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists are advised that the eastbound lanes of Hwy 14 over the Minnesota River in Mankato will be restricted to one lane on Sunday, July 28 as crews will be working, weather permitting.

The MnDOT bridge crew will be doing concrete work on Sunday morning to preserve the bridge deck. Traffic restrictions on the eastbound lane will be in place the full day as the bridge deck concrete cures.

MnDOT will occasionally take advantage of the reduced traffic impact of a Sunday morning for the safety of the workers as well as the traveling public. Motorists will need to adjust their speeds and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

