One last round of traffic changes for the Highway 60 project near St. James (July 25, 2019)

One last round of traffic changes for the Highway 60 project near St. James

Access to rest area and golf course from westbound Highway 60 only

MANKATO, Minn. — As the two-year Hwy 60 construction project near St. James moves into the final stages, motorists need to be advised of another round of traffic restrictions to allow the workers to pave the final unfinished connections.

Given the current single lane head-to-head traffic configuration, access to the rest area and golf course is limited to the westbound Hwy 60 traffic as the entrance road to the rest area is being paved. For eastbound traffic desiring to access the golf course, it is suggested that local roads be used to access the current westbound lane of Hwy 60 at an open intersection east of the golf course (e.g. Watonwan County Roads 118 or 16). A temporary gravel driveway has been provided to the SouthFork Golf Club. The concrete work for the rest area road is expected to take two to three weeks.

As early as Monday, July 29, the westbound ramps for the Hwy 4/CR 27 bridge at St. James could be closed for concrete paving requiring westbound Hwy 60 motorists to use the Watonwan County Road 12 interchange to enter St. James and the Hwy 4/CR 57 interchange to exit St. James. These traffic restrictions will remain in place until the project is completed sometime in September.

The mainline paving of the westbound lanes of Hwy 60 is complete, but shouldering operations and final striping remain.

Construction on Hwy 60 in Watonwan County started in June of 2018 and includes:

Resurfacing the existing pavement – 13 miles

Constructing a crossovers

Removing and replacing road signs

Constructing a snow fence to mitigate snow drifts on Hwy 60 at the Watonwan River Bridge

Removing or replacing guardrails

Resurfacing and upgrades to the Hwy 4/County Rd 27 bridge and County Rd 12 bridge

PCiRoads of St. Michael, MN, was awarded the project with a bid of $27,500,000.

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60.

