MnDOT reopens all lanes on Highways 55, 59 and 79 in Elbow Lake (July 24, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of traffic on Hwys 55, 59 and 79. Since April, motorists have encountered alternating lane closures in Elbow Lake as part of a resurfacing and construction project.

As crews continue to complete final striping and other cleanup work under traffic, MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and drive with caution.

The project has been a collaboration between MnDOT and the City of Elbow Lake to address pavement concerns, pedestrian accessibility requirements, including sidewalk and boulevard improvements, as well as storm sewer upgrades.

MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience, support and commitment to safety during construction.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

