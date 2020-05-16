Highways 19 and 71 project in Redwood Falls complete (July 26, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Hwys 19 and 71 project in Redwood Falls that began in 2018 is now complete. Due to last year’s early cold temperatures and other factors, installation was delayed until this year for permanent pavement markings, erosion control, concrete boulevards, and permanent traffic signals.

New traffic signals were installed at the intersections of Hwy 19 and DeKalb Street, Hwy 19 and Swain Street, and Hwy 19 and Redwood County Road 101. Like most new traffic signals installed across the state, the new signals in Redwood Falls use a flashing yellow arrow option. Benefits of the flashing yellow arrow include minimizing delays and enhancing safety by reducing driver errors.

A flashing yellow arrow signal has the same meaning it always has: left turns may proceed with caution after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians in the crosswalk. Oncoming traffic has a green light. Drivers must wait for a safe gap in oncoming traffic before turning. For more information about flashing yellow arrow traffic signals, visit mndot.gov/trafficeng/signals/flashingyellowarrow.html.

In addition to installing new traffic signals, this project included:

The construction of a continuous two-way left turn lane from Cook Street to Patton Street;

Pedestrian ramp, sidewalk and driveway upgrades from West 11th Street to Hwy 71 to meet current Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards;

Upgrading pedestrian ramps, sidewalks and driveways from just west of South Minnesota Street to Patton Street.

Benefits of the project include improved drainage, enhanced safety at intersections, and improved ramps, sidewalks and driveways for people with disabilities. The project cost $5.3 million and the contractor was Duininck, Inc.

For more information on construction projects in southwest Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects.

