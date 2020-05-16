Open House August 13th for Hwy 63/I-90 Interchange Improvement Project (July 29, 2019)

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The public is invited to an open house on Tuesday, August 13th in Stewartville to learn more about the Hwy 63/Interstate 90 interchange improvement project to begin in 2020 between Rochester and Stewartville, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Representatives of MnDOT and others will be available to answer questions and provide information from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Stewartville Civic Center, 105 1st St E. in Stewartville.

MnDOT is scheduled in 2020 and 2021 to make improvements at the Highway 63/I-90 interchange north of Stewartville. The Hwy 63 bridges will be replaced during the project. Also included are safety and vehicle traffic capacity improvements to the ramp geometrics and traffic operations within the corridor.

During the August 13th open house, people may drop by at any time during the session to learn more about the project, including the several stages of construction, detours and timeline. Maps and information will be available for review.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

