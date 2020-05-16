Highway 75 in Luverne set for resurfacing in August (July 29, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — Hwy 75 (North Kniss Avenue) in Luverne is scheduled to be resurfaced on August 9 or 12, weather permitting. The emergency repair work is only expected to take one day and includes milling off the rough surface and overlaying with asphalt.

The Hwy 75 project extends from Main Street to James Street. Traffic will be managed with flaggers and motorists are advised to use caution, watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Duininck Brothers, Inc. of Prinsburg is the primary contractor for the work with MnDOT crews providing traffic control.

In addition to the resurfacing, the city of Luverne is adding a pedestrian crossing system on Hwy 75 at Gabrielson Road, as well as making upgrades to the existing pedestrian crossing systems on Hwy 75 at Dodge Street, Barck Avenue, and near Veterans Drive. The upgrades will add active (push button) activation to the systems, in addition to the current passive (new bollards) activation method. The pedestrian crossing work will be completed prior to the start of school.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

