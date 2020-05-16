Eastbound I-94 ramp closure to Highway 27 near Alexandria postponed to July 26 (July 25, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists on Interstate 94 near Alexandria will encounter an eastbound ramp closure starting Friday, July 26. Exit 100 to Hwy 27 will be closed for one week as crews begin resurfacing the roadway, placing the concrete overlay on the eastbound lanes between Garfield and Alexandria.

The work was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 24, but was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 97 onto Hwy 114 to Hwy 27. The ramp is expected to reopen by Friday, August 2, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use caution and watch for concrete delivery trucks that may be crossing traffic from the on ramps.

Currently this section of I-94 has head-to-head traffic, and is part of an overall project that includes concrete resurfacing from Garfield to Alexandria and replacing the bridges over Lake Latoka. Visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94eastbound for more information.

