Construction on Hwys 27, 75 in Wheaton begins August 5 (July 29, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Road construction begins Monday, August 5 on Hwys 27 and 75 in Wheaton. The project includes resurfacing, sidewalk improvements and accessibility upgrades in the city of Wheaton.

Crews will begin with sidewalk removals and storm sewer work at the junction of Hwy 75 and Hwy 27, and begin concrete work on Hwy 27. Sidewalk restrictions, pedestrian detours as well as potential lane shifts and side street closures are expected for several weeks in the areas that crews are working. Work will start on one side of the street, and upon completion, crews will switch to the other side. Businesses and residents are asked to keep the sidewalks clear ahead of concrete removal.

Upon completion of all sidewalk work, crews will resurface Hwy 27 from 16th Street South to the junction with Hwy 75, and Hwy 75 from Fifth Avenue North to Second Avenue South. Motorists will encounter pilot cars and flaggers during paving operations.

Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., based out of Le Center, is the prime contractor for the $1.74 million project, which is expected to be completed by October, weather permitting. For more information and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/wheaton.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

