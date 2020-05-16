All lanes open, detour lifts on Highway 15 St. Augusta to Kimball (July 25, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce that all lanes will reopen on Hwy 15 between St. Augusta and Kimball by Friday morning, July 26.

Hwy 15 has been detoured since May 6. Motorists traveling through the area are reminded that it takes a full day to open and remove a detour. Be alert for changes, watch for heavy moving equipment and crews removing temporary signs and barricades.

The $8.7 million project will provide a new, smoother ride along 12 miles of Hwy 15, upgraded drainage infrastructure and improved pedestrian accessibility at the Hwy 15/County Road 47/County Road 136 intersection in St. Augusta.

This project used a long lasting and cost effective road surface treatment known as stabilized full depth reclamation, which uses equipment often described as a rototiller for pavements. The asphalt pavement and some of the existing soil base is ground together in-place. Two passes of the reclaimer were used. Once the reclaimed base was done, crews paved over the base with two new layers of asphalt. For more about this pavement process, visit mntransportationresearch.org.

MnDOT thanks local communities for their continued patience during this three month Hwy 15 project.

For updates on other projects in central Minnesota, follow us on Twitter @MnDOTcentral or visit mndot.gov/d3/construct.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org.

# # #