There were 7,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,033 in the last 365 days.

Swan River roundabout public meeting is Tuesday, July 30 (July 26, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT is hosting a public information meeting Tuesday, July 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the Warba City Hall, 120 2nd Ave., to discuss a propose roundabout at the intersection of Hwys 2 and 65 in Swan River.

Construction will include a roundabout, intersection improvements, turn lanes and lighting to increase road safety at the intersection. Construction is anticipated for 2023.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.