Open house on Nashwauk intersection is Monday, Aug. 5 (July 26, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT is hosting an open house Monday, Aug. 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Legion Room, 301 Central Ave., Nashwauk, to discuss intersection improvements at Hwys 169 and 65.

A reduced conflict intersection is slated to be constructed in 2020, but MnDOT is looking for public input on a temporary solution at the intersection until the RCI is constructed next year.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###