Hoffman Road at Highway 22 in Mankato closed temporarily for repairs (July 26, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — A brief and short closure of Hoffman Road west of Hwy 22 will be necessary next week as crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation replace a failing pipe under the roadway.

The closure is expected to begin on Tuesday, July 30 and take one to two days, weather permitting.

Hwy 22 motorists that want to turn east on Hoffman Road as well as Hoffman Road motorists accessing Hwy 22 will need to use Bassett Drive and Hosanna Drive or an alternate route until the repairs are complete.

In addition to the traffic lanes closing at Hoffman, the repair work impacts the sidewalk and ramps - pedestrians will not be able to cross Hwy 22 at Hoffman until the work is complete.

After the pipe is replaced, the crews will cover the area with aggregate until paving can take place.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

