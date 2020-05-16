Highways 75 and 68 project starts August 5 (July 29, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Hwys 75 and 68 project begins August 5, 2019. U.S. Hwy 75 will be resurfaced from Ivanhoe to Canby, and sidewalk and pedestrian improvements will take place along Hwy 68 in Canby.

Paving on U.S. Hwy 75 is scheduled to begin at the south end of the project at Ivanhoe while pedestrian upgrades are completed in Canby.

Construction will take place using a flagging operation. MnDOT asks motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. Motorists who speed through a work zone or who disobey work zone flaggers face a $300 fine.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface and pedestrian improvements that meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The project is estimated to cost $3.4 million and be complete by September 16, 2019. Central Specialties is the contractor on the project.

For project updates, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwys75and68canby.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###