MnDOT crews begin paving Highway 1 in Thief River Falls Aug. 1 (July 31, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists traveling along Hwy 1 in Thief River Falls can expect short term delays, lane closures and lane shifts as crews begin paving at 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 1. MnDOT advises motorists to watch for flaggers and a pilot car and to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit dot.state.mn.us/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###