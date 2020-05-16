Motorists may encounter temporary lane closures on Interstate 35, I-535 July 29 through Aug 1 in Duluth (July 30, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling on I-35 and I-535 in Duluth may encounter temporary lane closures July 29 through August 1 in Duluth.

The lane restrictions will be in place daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lane closure schedule:

Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30: The northbound I-35 right lane between 27th Avenue West and the I-535 off-ramp.

Wednesday morning, August 1: Eastbound I-535 from the I-35 flyover bridge to the Garfield Avenue interchange.

Wednesday afternoon/evening, July 31 through Thursday, August 1: Westbound I-535 between the Garfield Avenue interchange and I-35.

The lane closures are needed as crews perform drilling and surveying work in preparation for the Twin Ports Interchange project scheduled to begin next year.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

