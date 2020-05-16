Westbound lane closure and detour on Highway 10 in Moorhead (July 30, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists traveling westbound on Hwy 10 in Moorhead will encounter a lane closure and detour between Eighth Street and 11th Street, as the City of Moorhead completes sanitary sewer upgrades and water main repairs.

Traffic is being detoured to 11th Street, Main Avenue and Eighth Street. The work is expected to last for approximately two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

