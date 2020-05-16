Red Wing Bridge booth at River City Days highlights history, construction milestones Aug. 2-4 (July 31, 2019)

RED WING, Minn. — People visiting River City Days in Red Wing Aug. 2-4 can stop by the Red Wing Bridge booth at Bay Point Park to learn more about the project’s history, construction milestones and facts.

Project team members will be at the booth from 3 – 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 to chat and answer questions, but visitors may stop by anytime.

“We’ve been welcomed into this community during the project and enjoy being able to show people how this bridge is being built,” said Mark Anderson, MnDOT construction project engineer. “The bridge is really taking shape now, so there’s always something new to learn about this project and the people who are involved with it.”

The Highway 63 Bridge project includes building a new bridge to replace the Highway 63 Bridge, replacing the historic slip ramp Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. Zenith Tech, Inc., is the prime contractor on the $63.4 million construction project. Traffic on the new bridge is expected by fall 2019.

Learn more about the project or sign up for email updates at MnDOT’s project web site dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge. You can also follow a Facebook page for this project at facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject.

Motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###