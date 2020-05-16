Multi-highway pavement preservation project begins Aug. 1 (July 31, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Highways 169, 53, 2 and 38 may encounter pavement preservation projects that begin Thursday, August 1. Motorists will be restricted to a single lane in the areas where the paving is taking place.

The schedule for doing the pavement preservation is as follows:

August 1 to August 7 — Highway 169 near Pengilly from mile-marker 315 to 323

August 2 to August 6 — Highway 53 north of Virginia from mile-marker 70 to 82

August 1 to August 10 — Highway 2 near Cohasset from mile-marker 178 to 179

August 1 to August 10 — Highway 2 near Grand Rapids from mile-marker 184 to 185

August 6 to August 8 — Highway 38 near Grand Rapids from mile-marker 1 to 12

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot cars along the two-lane highways. There will be single lane closures on the segments of four-lane highway.

Temporary pavement markings will be used immediately after the pavement preservation project has been completed. Permanent pavement markings will be applied towards the end of August/early-September.

Traffic is encouraged to slow down when they approach and enter the work zones.

The project is scheduled for completion in mid-September 2019.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###