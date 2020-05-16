U.S. Highway 12 maintenance work on Aug. 1 (July 31, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be doing road maintenance on U.S. Highway 12 between 6th Street and 24th Street in Willmar beginning at 1:00 a.m. on August 1, 2019. Work is anticipated to be complete by 11:00 a.m.

A flagging operation will be in effect and motorists may encounter short delays.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in the work zone and obey flagger instructions.

As a reminder, beginning August 1, peace officers are authorized to issue citations based on a report from the work zone flagger that a motorist disobeys flagger orders, speeds or otherwise drives unsafely through the work zone.

