Interstate 90 paving project between Dakota and state line begins Aug. 5 (July 31, 2019)

DAKOTA, Minn. — Motorists on Interstate 90 between Dakota and the Dresbach Bridge at the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line will encounter single lane traffic, short-term ramp detours and delays beginning Monday, Aug. 5 as crews resurface I-90, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will pave the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 from just west of Winona Co. Rd. 12 in Dakota to 1.25 miles west of the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line.

Dunn Blacktop Company of Winona is the prime contractor on this $3.8 million project. Construction is expected to be completed in late fall of 2019.

Motorists will encounter single lane traffic, lane changes and short-term ramp closure during the construction work. Traffic delays are expected.

For more information about this project and sign up for email updates can go to our MnDOT project web page at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-hwy61-repaving.

Separate work on I-90 west of this work zone will begin on Friday, Aug. 2 when westbound I-90 motorists will travel on the eastbound lanes between Nodine and Winona in Winona County as construction crews continue repairing a series of bridges along this corridor. For more information about this project and sign up for email updates can go to our MnDOT project web page at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-bridge-repair/index.html.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

