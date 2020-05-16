Interstate 90 bridge repair work will affect westbound traffic from Winona to Nodine (July 31, 2019)

WINONA, Minn. — Westbound Interstate 90 motorists will travel on the eastbound lanes between Nodine and Winona in Winona County beginning Friday, Aug. 2 as construction crews continue repairing a series of bridges along this corridor, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Westbound exit 257 at Hwy 76 will be closed during this work. Exits at Nodine (exit 267, Winona Co. Rd. 12) and Winona (exit 252, Hwy 43 north) will be open for traffic in both directions.

Motorists will encounter single lane traffic, lane changes during the construction work. Traffic slowdowns may occur in the work zone. Motorists should follow the speed limit signs within the work zones.

For more information about this project and sign up for email updates can go to our MnDOT project web page at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-bridge-repair/index.html.

Separate work on I-90 east of this work zone will begin on Aug. 5. Paving work between the Dresbach Bridge and Dakota will be occurring. Motorists will encounter single lane traffic, lane changes and short-term ramp closure during the construction work. Traffic delays are expected. For more information about this project and sign up for email updates can go to our MnDOT project web page at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-hwy61-repaving.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

