All lanes open on Highway 55 Maple Lake to Buffalo Aug. 1 (July 31, 2019)

All lanes open on Highway 55 Maple Lake to Buffalo Aug. 1

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists traveling along Hwy 55 in Wright County will soon drive on a new, smoother road surface, as the final segment of Hwy 55 opens between Maple Lake and Buffalo Thursday afternoon, August 1.

Hwy 55 has been detoured in segments between Annandale and Buffalo since April 29. In the next week, crews will remove detour signs and barricades.

The $11.8 million Hwy 55 improvement project:

Reconstructed 12 miles of road surface with a long-life full depth reclamation process between Annandale Boulevard in Annandale and Hwy 25 in Buffalo

Installed a new center left-turn lane near County Road 8/Oak Avenue to 53rd Street NW in Maple Lake

Repaired or replaced underground pipes and removed obsolete cattle passes

Improved pedestrian access and the signal at Wright County Road 8/Oak Avenue

The project provides a smoother ride with long-life pavement, enhanced traffic flow in Maple Lake, improved safety, mobility and drainage along the corridor. MnDOT thanks local communities for their continued patience during this project.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org.

Highway 25 Buffalo to Montrose

Those traveling on Hwy 25 In mid-August between Settlers Parkway in Buffalo and Hwy 12 near Montrose will encounter a road closure and detour, as crews reconstruct the road surface and replace underground infrastructure. The road will be closed through mid-October.

