Construction on Highway 75 in Hendrum and Halstad continues to make progress (July 31, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions and intersection closures as construction continues on Highway 75 in Hendrum and Halstad. Crews will continue Phase 1 (grade raise) on Highway 75 in Hendrum on Monday, August 5, as the project moves to Phase 2 in Halstad.

Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the project. The overall detour for motorists traveling Highway 75 is:

Halstad- County Roads 10, 19 and 21

Hendrum- County Roads 4, 25, 39

The upcoming public meetings will take place Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m.

Hendrum- (August 6, 20) at the Civic Center/Fire Hall, 308 Main Street East

Halstad- (August 13, 27) at the Legion Recreation Center, 580 Second Avenue West

The projects also feature:

Highway grade raise

Concrete resurfacing

Construction of turn lanes

Installation of highway lighting

Sidewalk replacement

Pedestrian accessibility improvements

Culvert replacement

Storm sewer, curb and gutter upgrades

Spruce Valley Corporation is the contractor for the $8 million project. It is expected to last through November, weather permitting. Visit the website for additional details and detour maps at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy75-hendrum-halstad.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###