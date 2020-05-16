Construction on Highway 75 in Hendrum and Halstad continues to make progress (July 31, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions and intersection closures as construction continues on Highway 75 in Hendrum and Halstad. Crews will continue Phase 1 (grade raise) on Highway 75 in Hendrum on Monday, August 5, as the project moves to Phase 2 in Halstad.
Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the project. The overall detour for motorists traveling Highway 75 is:
- Halstad- County Roads 10, 19 and 21
- Hendrum- County Roads 4, 25, 39
The upcoming public meetings will take place Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m.
- Hendrum- (August 6, 20) at the Civic Center/Fire Hall, 308 Main Street East
- Halstad- (August 13, 27) at the Legion Recreation Center, 580 Second Avenue West
The projects also feature:
- Highway grade raise
- Concrete resurfacing
- Construction of turn lanes
- Installation of highway lighting
- Sidewalk replacement
- Pedestrian accessibility improvements
- Culvert replacement
- Storm sewer, curb and gutter upgrades
Spruce Valley Corporation is the contractor for the $8 million project. It is expected to last through November, weather permitting. Visit the website for additional details and detour maps at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy75-hendrum-halstad.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.
